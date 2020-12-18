NAB files comments in Mandviwala case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted detailed comments to the Accountability Court (AC) in a case filed by Senate Deputy Chair-man Saleem Mandviwala against freezing of his stock exchange shares.

The anti-graft body also submitted complete record of illegal allotment of plots in Kidney Hills and transactions along with its 136-page reply.

NAB, in its reply, stated that there was no dishonesty on its part to prepare a case against Mandviwala. The matter came to surface during the probe of a joint investigation team (JIT), formed on the direction of Supreme Court.

The money paid for the illegal allotment of plots had come from the fake accounts, it added.

Ijaz Haroon had prepared the files of plots in back dates and Saleem Mandviwala assisted him to sell the same to Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged.

Senate Deputy Chair-man Saleem Mandviwala used the amount, which received in return for his assistance, to purchase a plot through a front man and then bought shares from stock exchange through an other front man after selling the plot, it claimed.

Mandiwala’s lawyer requested the court to grant time for arguments in the case.

The Accountability Court then adjourned the case till January 6.

It may be mentioned Accountability Court Judge Bashir previously had endorsed the freezing of shares worth Rs 31,080,000 of Mandviwala by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is investigating illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society (Kidney Hills), as case pertaining to fake bank accounts.