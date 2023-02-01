NAB files Gujrat kickbacks reference against Pervaiz Elahi, son

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed 1.23 billion rupees corruption reference against former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi and others.

The NAB has filed graft reference against Elahi and son and other accused at Lahore’s accountability court after completing inquiry about kickbacks in Gujrat development projects.

The anti-graft body has named Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi as main accused in the accountability reference.

“Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and other accused have been found involved in losses to national exchequer,” according to the NAB reference.

“Pervaiz Elahi misused public office and received bribes. He and his son got illegal approval of 116 schemes for Gujrat and received kickbacks by granting contracts of schemes to their favorite contractors,” NAB reference read.

“The accused jointly received overall financial benefit of 1.23 billion rupees in bribes and kickbacks,” accountability bureau accused.

“Former Punjab CM received 744.5 million rupees in kickbacks. Moonis Elahi’s accountant used to deposit kickbacks money to his family accounts,” according to the reference.

“Moonis Elahi also deposited one million and 61,000 Euros in his foreign account,” NAB accused.

“During Pervaiz Elahi’s tenure as chief minister, his family deposited over 304 mln amount in their personal accounts,” reference read.

The NAB has pleaded to the accountability court to conduct trial and award sentences to accused in the reference.