NAB files reference against Deputy Chairman Senate Mandviwalla

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla in the Islamabad accountability court and named him as an accused in the Kidney Hills plots allotment case.

The NAB said in the reference that Saleem Mandviwala has been accused of facilitating Ijaz Haroon in selling government plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The other accused named in the NAB reference are Nadeem Mandviwala, Ejaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and alleged anonymous Tariq Mahmood. “Ijaz Haroon gets huge sums of money from fake accounts in return for the allotments,” NAB reference reads.

The local TV channel reported, “Ijaz Haroon prepared backdated files of plots in Kidney Hills FalakNuma.” Mandviwala has been accused of facilitating Ijaz Haroon in selling plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The NAB reference reported that Saleem Mandviwala first bought a plot in the name of an anonymous person with the money received in return of facilitation and later sold the plot and bought anonymous shares in the name of another frontman. “The money for the sale of Kidney Hills plots came from fake accounts,” the reference stated.

“Saleem Mandviwala and Ijaz Haroon received Rs140 million from fake accounts while Saleem Mandviwala and Nadeem Mandviwala bought shares of Mangla View Company with the same amount bought in the name of anonymous Tariq Mahmood” the reference document reads. On the other hand, Saleem Mandviwalla reacting to the news of NAB fake accounts filing reference against him said he will face the NAB reference.

“I wanted NAB to file reference. I will fight against it and will present my argument in the court.” Saleem Mandviwala further said, “Senate’s session against NAB will be held on Friday.”

Earlier in the day, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla had told Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani that the opposition has not backed down on its stance on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). In a meeting with Sanjrani in Islamabad, he said that he and the opposition would not budge even by an inch from the parliamentary way of resolving issues.

“The opposition plans to table another resolution against the NAB if its concerns are not addressed,” he said categorically.