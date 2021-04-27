NAB files reference against Zardari over Rs8.3bn transaction

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reference against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari over Rs8.3 billion transaction through fake bank accounts.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman along with a former employee of the President House, Mushtaq Ahmed has been named accused in the reference filed before an accountability court.

According to the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 took place between Mushtaq Ahmed and a private housing society. The amount was used to purchase properties in a posh locality of Karachi, it said. Zardari owns these properties.

Ahmed remained an employee of the President House from 2009 till 2013. He was recruited as stenotypist on the request of Senator Rukhsana Bangash.

Former president Zardari faces a number of graft reference stemming from the fake bank accounts scam. He is currently out on bail in all these cases.