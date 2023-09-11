NAB files Rs1098 reference for malpractices in SDGs

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference over alleged Rs1098 million embezzlement in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at merged districts of erstwhile Fata at Accountability Court Peshawar, on Monday.

Moreover, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated 31 officials in the reference including 19 from Public Works Department (PWD) for their involvement in malpractice during provision of contracts following conclusion of inquiry in this regard.

The government has allocated Rs1800 million for SDGs for three districts of erstwhile Fata including Bajaur, Khyber and Mohmand for 52 developmental projects in 2021-22 fiscal year.

According to NAB, the alleged culprits had granted 47 contracts on nepotism and release payment on fake demarcation which has cost national exchequer with Rs1098 million. NAB has filed reference after conclusion of inquiry while in upcoming days hearing is expected on the plea.

PHC adjourns hearing on former Special Assistant plea: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim has refused to hear plea of former Special Assistant for Commerce Abdul Karim and forwarded the petition to the Chief Justice while adjourning the hearing till 20th September.

During hearing, Abdul Karim along with his counsel appeared before PHC but Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim refused the case to be hear in his court while observed that the petitioner was his classmate and can’t hear the plea which is also legal obligation.

Meanwhile, PHC’s divisional bench also adjourned hearing in former MNA Anwar Taj plea and forwarded the petition to Justice Arshad Ali in Anti-corruption along with other cases.

The counsel Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate requested PHC to decide the plea Yesterday (on Monday) because he coming from other city/station. However, PHC’s divisional bench observed that court will issue appropriate orders in this regard. The bench forwarded all four cases of Anwar Taj to Justice Syed Arshad Ali court because he (Justice Arshad Ali) has heard initial arguments in the case while adjourned further hearing.