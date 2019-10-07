NAB finalises reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has finalised reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog has finalised references against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Sheikh Imran ul Haq in the LNG corruption case.

Managing Director (MD) of Inter-State Gas Systems Mubin Saulat and former secretary of petroleum Abid Saeed, who become an approver in the LNG corruption case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before NAB office today and recorded their statements, said sources.

Abid Saeed and Mubin Saulat have handed over all evidences to anti-graft watchdog, added sources.

Furthermore, the NAB executive board meeting will take up LNG reference in its meeting next week.

An accountability court on September 26 had sent former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail to Adiala jail on judicial remand, in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal.

Earlier on September 11, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi had requested to file a reference against the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog maintains that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart had done illegal hiring of people he had personal relationships with and were not fit or qualified for the positions they held.

Sheikh Imran Ul Haq and others have been named as the beneficiaries of personal friendships with the former Prime Minister which in-turn got them employment opportunities.