NAB freezes Shahbaz family’s 150 bank accounts

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Lahore chapter on Friday freeze 150 bank accounts of the family members of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif.

According to sources, a letter had been written to the State Bank by the anti-graft watchdog after which the central bank freeze all bank accounts of the Shahbaz Sharif’s family.

On the other hand, the anti-graft agency while expanding the sphere of money laundering case summoned incarcerated former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s nephew and Abbas Sharif’s son on July 23.

According to the letter sent to Yousaf Sharif, the Bureau summoned details regarding Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

On the other hand, the Nawaz Sharif’s difficulties have increased further after the NAB found TT transactions and the anti-graft agency has initiated investigation from the PML-N supremo in this regard.

Sources said that millions of rupees had been transferred in Sharif’s account through TT and the Bureau has collected important evidence in this regard.

Earlier on Wednesday, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had seized the properties of former Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif his wives Nusrat Shahbaz, Tehmina Durrani and son Hamza Shahbaz in assets case and money launder case.

The seized properties of Shahbaz’s wife Tehmina Durrani include agricultural land in Haripur, two houses in Defense Housing Authority (DHA), while Nusrat Shahbaz’s properties including two plots in Model Town and a house in Donga Gali have also been seized.

The anti-graft agency has also seized Hamza Shahbaz’s 9 plots in Johar Town and four plots in Judicial Colony.

The PML-N president and his family’s shares in 14 mills and transfer of two land cruisers on Shahbaz Sharif’s name have also been stopped.

The anti-graft agency has written letters to Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Excise, GDA and DC Harripur to stop transfer or sale of assets.