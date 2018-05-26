NAB has constitutional power to summon anyone: Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a constitutional institution and it has the power to summon anyone to appear before it in any case.

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Tayyab Erdogan Hospital’s expansion plan in Muzaffargarh on Saturday.

He added that NAB has the power and right to summon anyone if it wants to summon him again in any case.

Regarding the political opponents former president Asif Ali Zardari and PTI Chief Imran Khan, he said that talking about these two personalities are only wasting of time as one looted the country and the other (Imran) is trying to befool the public on different attractive slogans.

CM Punjab claimed that if his party gets elected again, then in the next five years it will bring southern Punjab at par with central Punjab.

Earlier, NAB has summoned Shehbaz Sharif in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) case on June 4.

Sources within the anti-graft body informed that a questionnaire had also been sent to Shehbaz. The chief minister had earlier appeared before NAB in the Ashian-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme corruption case.

