NAB intimidates ‘able officials’, claims Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Extending verbal onslaught against anti-graft watchdog, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday accused National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of intimidating ‘able’ officials.

Chief Minister Shehbaz paid visit to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLTI) to review uplift work on second phase. Talking on the occasion, Shehbaz took a jibe at political foes while apprising attendants that no uplift work had been done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in past five years while Karachi had been torn into myriad pieces.

Lambasting NAB, Shehbaz urged anti-graft watchdog to initiate proceedings at only those places where corruption existed.

