NAB investigates Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis for corruption in Gujrat, Mandi projects

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started an inquiry against former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi and others for causing loss of millions of rupees to the government in the development projects of Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, on Wednesday.

In a letter written to the Communication and Works (C&W) secretary, the NAB has sought details of construction contracts, tenders for development projects, payments, performance, guarantees and quality of work in Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin for the financial year 2022-23 till April 14.

The letter further states that NAB is inquiring into the allegations of violations of rules in tenders, premature payments, commissions of crores of rupees and other allegations.

The chief engineer (north) has formed teams to check alleged embezzlement and quality in the Gujrat schemes while the NAB Lahore officials will also join the C&W inspection teams.

According to the NAB sources, over Rs100 billion worth of schemes had been launched in Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin during Pervaiz Elahi’s tenure, and there are allegations of widespread corruption in these schemes.