NAB is biased towards PML-N, says Rana Sanaullah

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Former Punjab law minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Sunday while accusing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being biased said that if former Punjab CM and party president Shehbaz Sharif can be arrested then why Prime Minister Imran Khan and defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak could not be detained.

Talking to media in Faisalabad on Sunday, he accused that the anti-graft watchdog’s role is biased and the institution is only taking action against his party leaders.

“We will present our concerns to the NAB chairman during a meeting with him,” he said and added Sharifs are fighting legal battle and they will succeed.

The PML-N leader went on to say that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry accuses Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif of corruption but not giving any statement regarding Aleema Khan’s properties.

Sanaullah said: “When PML-N government announced Amnesty Scheme, Prime Minister Imran Khan said whoever would take advantage of this scheme would be a thief and dacoit but Aleema Khan has been caught red-handed taking advantage of this scheme.”

Taking a jibe at the Minister for Railways, the former provincial minister said that it is government’s decision to make Shehbaz Sharif Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and if Sheikh Rasheed is objection, he should tender his resignation.

Rana Sanaullah further accused that before 1985, Sheikh Rasheed had no property, adding that he has become a billionaire from Kashmir refugee camps.