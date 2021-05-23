Pakistan

NAB Karachi arrests accused Aftab Ahmed Memon

5 hours ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi arrested accused Aftab Ahmed Memon son of Muhammad Hashim Memon, Ex Secretary Land Utilization Department, Sindh on May 21 in Reference No 4/2020, which is under trial before the Accountability Court-II Karachi.

The accused was produced before the said Court on May 22 and was consequently remanded to judicial custody in Central Prisons Karachi, said a statement issued by NAB Karachi on Sunday. The accused was involved in illegal restoration of a long-cancelled revenue entries of 32 acres of land situated at District Malir, Karachi in favor of private persons.

The accused also misused his authority by issuing a challan and allotment order of another 90 acres of valuable government land situated at District Malir in favor of Staff Cooperative Housing Society of State Bank of Pakistan. The challan & allotment order were issued during the ban on allotment imposed by Supreme Court of Pakistan. The worth of land involved comes to the tune of Rs 500 million approximately.

