NAB kicks off new investigation against Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday the Executive Board Meeting presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal was held. In this meeting the authorities approved filing two corruption references, three investigations, seven inquires, transferring some investigations to parent departments for further action. It was also decided that inquiry against CDA officers should be closed due to absence of evidence.

In addition, National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Executive Board Meeting (EBM) has given approval of initiating a new investigation against former finance Minister Ishaq Dar and former Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Syed Mehdi Shah on graft charges.

Moreover the official authorities have also revealed that the forum agreed over approval of filing corruption reference against Asadullah Faiz, former director Estate Management, CDA, Shahid Murtaza Bukhari, former deputy director general Estate Management, CDA, Muhammad Arshad, DAO Estate Management , CDA, Maqbool Ahmed, former accounts officer Estate Management, CDA, Attaur Rehman, Saeedur Rehman, Munawar Ahmed and Muhammad Ahmed.

The reason given for filing corruption references includes accusations of illegally allotting and commercializing a plot reserved for clinic.

This caused a huge loss of around Rs 91.964 million to the national exchequer.

Furthermore, the sources stated that in this meeting it was also decided and approved that the EBM approved filing another corruption reference against AS Babar Hashmi, former ambassador, embassy of Pakistan at Sofia, Tufail Qazi, former accountant Embassy of Pakistan, Sofia.

These cases are based on the allegation of their involvement in misappropriation of embassy funds and causing millions of rupee losses to the national exchequer.

In addition to this, EBM also accorded approval for conducting three investigations against several persons including two investigations against Syed Talat Mehmood, Chief Executive Officer, Agricultural Development Bank of Pakistan (ADBP) and approved investigations against the officers/officials of Pakistan Sports Board, Liaquat Gymnasium.

In this meeting, the the EBM also approved conducting seven inquiries against various personalities including Ishaq Dar, former finance minister, Syed Mehdi Shah, former, chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Talat Mehmood, chief executive officer, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and others, officers/officials and others of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Malik Tanvir Aslam Awan, former member of provincial assembly, Punjab and others, Nimra Tanveer, Raheela Asghar, Asghar Nawaz, Messers Geo Masters, Private Limited, management of Geo Masters International, Limited and others.

The EBM also gave green signal over sending ongoing investigations being conducted against Dr Manzoor Hussain, former Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, Government of Pakistan, officers, officials and others of Ministry of Science and Technology to the Ministry of Science and Technology for further action.

Regarding the Pakistan Embassy in Japan, the EBM accorded approval to transferring the sale issue of the building of Pakistan Embassy in Japan to Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further action.