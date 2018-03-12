NAB KP regional board meeting held

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the chairmanship of Farmanullah Khan, here Director General in the board authorized inquiry against employees of Directorate of Health Services, FATA and others regarding corruption & corrupt practices.

The meeting was attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPGA), Case Officers, and other concerned officers.

The board authorized inquiry against employees of Directorate of Health Services FATA and others regarding corruption & corrupt practices.

The subjects are alleged to have embezzled funds worth millions of rupees in Polio Vaccination projects in FATA.

Another inquiry was authorized against Irshad Muhammad Khan, Senior Engineer, Cantonment Board Peshawar regarding accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The accused allegedly owns residential properties in Pakistan and abroad worth millions of rupees.

The Board authorized inquiry against officials and officials of Revenue Department, Malakand regarding corruption and corrupt practices and misuse of authority.

The subject are alleged to have misused authority by not willfully collecting rent since 1995 from lessees of evacuee property of central government measuring 2042 Kanal (Agriculture Land) at Tehsil Dargai District Malakand. Furthermore, they in connivance with private person have illegally transferred evacuee property causing huge loss to national exchequer.

Similarly, the Regional Board authorized inquiry against employees of FATA Secretariat and others regarding embezzlement of funds. It is alleged that the subject embezzled millions of funds in multiple projects in FR Bannu by awarding projects to favorites contractors and using sub-standard material / equipment.

