NAB Lahore summons Farah Gogi on 20th

LAHORE (INP): The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Lahore chapter has summoned Farah Gogi – a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi – on July 20 in a money-laundering case. The apex anti-graft body had opened an investigation against her in April.

According to sources, the government also initiated the legal process for repatriation of Gogi – who fled Pakistan soon after PML-N came into power. The anti-graft watchdog issued the notice on Wednesday which was received by Gogi’s domestic help at her Lahore residence – the same house where Bushra Bibi and Imran solemnized marriage.

After holding an inquiry against 20 individuals, the accountability bureau also summoned eight alleged business partners of Gogi on July 13 and 14 along with complete details of the business. Sources termed the notice as a significant development because, during the last two to three months, all the concerned departments and agencies including the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue and Punjab Land Authority perused all related documents and records.

Notably, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Unit also registered a first information report (FIR) against her earlier in the day. Sources within the government claimed that Gogi was the front person for the PTI chairman and her presence during the investigation was mandatory. Meanwhile, the incumbent government has also decided to acquire details of bank accounts of PTI Central Secretariat’s four employees. Apart from this, the government will also reach out to global banks to fetch details about any offshore accounts of the former premier.

Meanwhile, Punjab Anti-Corruption Unit on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against Farah Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi – a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi – in an illegal land allotment case in Faisalabad’s industrial zone. During the inquiry into Faisalabad Industrial Estate Management Company (FIEDMC), the investigation team found illegalities committed by the company’s officials and beneficiaries. The FIR read Farhat Shahzadi and her mother Bushra Khan established a company registered with the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) with the name “Al-Muez Dairy & Foods (Private) Limited” on November 26, 2020.

It added that the company submitted its first manual application through its director Farhat Shahzadi to FIEDMC chief executive on November 30, 2020, for allotment of a plot measuring 10.5 acres in M3 Faisalabad Industrial Zone (SEZ). The acknowledgment of the application was issued by FIEDMC on December 9, 2020, and the company was asked to provide certain documents to process the allotment.

However, in the due time, the process was shifted to the online method following which Farah Gogi once again applied online which was returned with the observation that necessary documents were not annexed with the application. Gogi’s company then applied for the third time in October 2021 and the application was examined by Muhammad Yousaf – who was the acting SEZ committee chairman.

FIR read, “The SEZ land of FIEDMEC was entrusted to the SEZ committee for allotment to the investors for commercial/ economic activities in said zone in accordance with the criteria laid down in Rules and Regulation but in the instant matter the members of SEZ committee of FIEDMC in violation of law and rules allotted precious land / plot to the company namely Al-Muez Dairy & Foods (Private) Limited of Mst. Farhat Shehzadi and committed criminal breach of trust and caused loss to the Gout Exchequer.” The competent authority has approved the registration of the case against committee chairman Yousaf, committee secretary Maqsood Ahmad, Farah Gogi and her mother Bushra Khan.

However, the role of Ahsan Jameel Gujjar – who gave the undertaking in favor of Gogi for the provision of funds and others including the member of SEZ committee who were signatories of the minutes of the 25th meeting of SEZ committee – is to be determined during the investigation.

