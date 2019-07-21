NAB likely to summon ex-MD PTV Yousaf Baig Mirza for investigation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Yousuf Baig Mirza is likely to summon by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in illegal appointments and corruption inquiry.

According to the inquiry conducted by anti-graft watchdog, Yousuf Baig Mirza aka (YBM) had worked as managing director PTV for nine years three tenures of three years each. He was accused of becoming head of the state-run tv three times without meeting the required criteria and rules.

The NAB in a statement said that Yousuf has also been accused of appointing 2,325 people in PTV during his nine years stay in the organisation. The NAB has accused YBM of appointing 200 those employees who did not meet the criteria as they were overage having education degree of the third division.

“Former MD PTV was also accused of misuse of his powers by giving group awards against merit depriving the eligible and deserving people,” said NAB.