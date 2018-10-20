NAB makes another three arrests in Multan metro bus scam

F.P. Report

MULTAN: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday arrested three more persons in case pertaining to financial irregularities in Multan Metro Bus project.

Those apprehended today include an engineer, managing director and a patwari.

All three have been accused of trespassing their jurisdiction.

Earlier, NAB had arrested six officials over alleged corruption in Multan Metro Bus project.

As per details garnered, the accountability watchdog nabbed chief engineer Nazir Chughtai, Manzoor Hussain, Munam Saeed, Rana Wasima and Rana Khalid.

NAB also raided office of MDA and confiscated important record. Sources privy to NAB told media News further arrests in the case are also expected soon.

