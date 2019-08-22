NAB makes Nawaz Sharif part of Chaudhry Sugar Mills probe

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday made Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif part of Chaudhry Sugar Mills investigation.

According to sources, the NAB had reportedly traced numerous telegraphic transfers (TTs) from foreign countries to Nawaz Sharif’s account.

The anti-graft watchdog sent a questionnaire to Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail and sought asset details of the former prime minister.

Kot Lakhpat Jail’s superintendent handed over the questionnaire to Nawaz Sharif in the prison, the sources added.

Earlier on August 7, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said that another telegraphic transfer (TT) had been traced during a probe into money laundering charges against the Sharif family.

Addressing a press conference, Shahzad Akbar said, ” I have acquired an important document from Nasir Lotha.” Upon being contacted, Lotha had said neither di he own shares in the mill nor in any other company in the country.

A $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant had claimed.