NAB meeting summoned

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) retired Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt has summoned an important meeting of the administration of bureau in the backdrop of decision of the Supreme Court on the NAB amendments case.

The Chairman NAB will preside over the meeting to be held at the NAB headquarters on Monday. Meanwhile, the NAB has appointed Additional Prosecutor General Akbar Tarar as the acting prosecutor general till the regular incumbent fills the vacancy which was created after the resignation of Prosecutor General Asghar Haider.

The resignation of NAB Prosecutor General Haider was accepted on September 14. A three-member bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, approved the petition filed by the PTI chief against the NAB amendments passed during the PDM regime.