NAB not related to politics, govts come and go: chairman Javed Iqbal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Thursday that the institution is not concerned with any sort of politics, it is only linked to the state and country.

NAB Chairman Iqbal was addressing a ceremony, where he said that the purpose of the authority is not to ridicule anyone but to get people their due rights.

He further said that governments come into power and then they go as per their time.

“Corruption is not like termite-infestation anymore, it has turned into cancer,” he said, adding that the solution is to do a ‘surgery’.

Addressing the traders’ fraternity, Iqbal said that the government is trying to facilitate traders.