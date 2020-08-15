NAB placed names of 261 accused on ECL in year 2019

ISLAMABAD (INP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday released a yearly performance report, stating that overall names of 1,037 personalities are put on Exit Control List (ECL) over corruption charges.

The report revealed that the names of as many as 261 accused facing corruption charges were placed on ECL in the year 2019.

As per the report, names of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Hamza Shehbaz are placed on ECL.

Akram Durrani, Faryal Talpur, Sharjeel Memon, Agha Siraj Durrani, Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed are also placed on the Exit Control List. Names of 42 people including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were removed from ECL in year 2019, the report read.

Earlier this week, Chairman NAB had said that the international institutions had lauded the performance of NAB.