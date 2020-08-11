NAB postpones Maryam’s hearing

LAHORE (INP): A clash erupted between outraged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and police Tuesday as party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz reached at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in a case pertaining to illegal transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind.

According to details, PML-N workers – who accompanied Maryam Nawaz from Jati Umrah to the NAB office in a convoy – pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the anti-corruption watchdog’s office.

In retaliation, the police resorting to aerial firing, shelling and baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd. Several protesters including women were arrested.

Maryam Nawaz left the NAB office premises without appearing before the accountability bureau and came back for second time.

“Police threw stones at my car which broke its screen. I am here to give answers to the NAB questions. Why did you summon me if you are so scared?

Now have some courage to listen to me,” the PML-N vice-president said on the occasion.

Following the violent situation, the NAB has postponed Maryam’s hearing and has decided to file cases against the demonstrators. Gates of the NAB office have been closed.

Later, NAB in its statement on Tuesday, said that Maryam Nawaz was summoned in a personal capacity to record her statement but instead of appearing she propelled hooliganism in an ‘organized manner’ through the PML-N workers who pelted stones and created disorder.

The statement said such an attitude against ‘a constitutional and national ins-titution’ was witnessed for the first time in 20 years.