NAB prepares supplementary reference against Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday has prepared a supplementary reference against former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in case pertaining to mega money laundering.

Sources privy to the anti-graft watchdog said that the supplementary reference has been prepared in light of the investigation conducted from the former president and his sister by the NAB officials.

The sources further said that the accused would be indicted after filing the supplementary reference against them, while the statements of Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur and important evidence have also been made part of the reference.

It is pertinent here to mention that the mega money laundering case had been transferred to the anti-graft agency by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

The trial of the 30 people including the PPP co-chairman is being heard by the accountability court, while the Bureau had arrested Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur in the case.