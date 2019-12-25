NAB pursues ‘Accountability for All’ policy for eradicating corruption: chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday that by pursuing the policy of “Accountability for All”, the accountability watchdog has recovered Rs153 billion over the last 27 months, and submitted that amount into the national exchequer.

“For eradicating corruption from the society, the NAB considers cases and not fees,” he said.

The NAB chief said the bureau had filed 600 corruption references in accountability courts over the past 27 months after arresting 630 suspects, and it was striving to recover billions of rupees looted from the people.

The NAB chief has been asserting that the priority of the NAB was to eradicate corruption from the country besides recovering the looted money from plunderers.

Mr Iqbal has been directing all directors general to ensure completion of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed timeframe.

“NAB is now concentrating on taking mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion,” he had said.