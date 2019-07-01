NAB raids farmhouse belongs to Sharjeel Memon

F.P. Report

HYDERABAD: A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided Rawal Farmhouse belongs to the leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sharjeel Inam Memon situated in Tando Jam.

Government sources revealed that a farmhouse belongs to the former Sindh information minister, Sharjeel Memon, was raided and searched by the anti-corruption watchdog officials.

The NAB team has not sought any assistance of local police during the farmhouse’s raid, sources added.

Earlier on June 26, the Sindh High Court had granted interim bail to former minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon in another reference.

A bench of the high court approved an interim pre-arrest bail of the PPP leader until August 6, in assets beyond known sources of income reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed reference against Memon and sought warrants for his arrest from an accountability court for further investigation in the case.

Sharjeel Inam Memon was released from prison on Tuesday after Sindh High Court granted him bail in a case pertaining to Rs5.76 billion corruption in the Sindh information and archives department.

The SHC approved bail of the former provincial minister against surety bonds of Rs five million.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice KK Agha and Justice Omar Sial had approved the bail of the PPP leader.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor contended that Memon has been accused of misuse of authority. A complaint was received against the Sindh government with regard to alleged award of advertisements at exorbitant rates, he added.

The investigation officer told the court that 17 people, including the PPP leader, were named accused in the case.

Sharjeel Memon had been arrested by a team of the NAB in October 2017 after his bail was rejected by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in the corruption case.