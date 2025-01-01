NAB Rawalpindi seals Malik Riaz’s property in Bahria Town Phase 7

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi sealed a property owned by Malik Riaz in Bahria Town Phase 7 following the directives of an accountability court.

The action, led by Additional Director Ali Muhammad, saw the NAB team take control of several properties in the area. The team included Colonel (retd) Muhammad Rafiq and other officers.

Notices were posted outside the sealed property, informing the public that the assets were now under the possession of NAB. According to the notices, the property now belonged to NAB, and the rights for any future sale or purchase would rest solely with the anti-corruption body.

The sealed property included Arena Cinema, Bahria Town International Academy, and Rubaish Marquee.

NAB’s official notices confirmed that the sale of the property had occurred in compliance with the accountability court’s orders.