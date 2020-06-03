NAB re-summons PML-N president on June 9

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday has re-summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on June 9 in money laundering and assets beyond income cases.

The decision was taken after Lahore High Court (LHC) granted pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif over surety bond worth Rs0.5 million till June 17 in the same cases.

Earlier on June 2, a team of NAB Lahore officials had arrived at the residence of opposition leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif for his arrest but left empty handed.

The action came after PML-N leader had skipped the NAB appearance in assets beyond means and money laundering cases and submitted a response through his representative Muhammad Faisal.

In a statement submitted to the bureau, Shehbaz Sharif said, “It has been widely reported in the media that some NAB officials have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Please appreciate (that) I am a cancer survivor and 69 years old. I have been advised limited exposure on account of the peculiar background of low immunity,” he added.