NAB recovers Rs10.6 bn, seven accused request plea bargain in fake accounts case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 10.6 billion from seven accused in fake accounts case through plea bargain request.

According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog on Wednesday made the largest recovery of its history by conducting an inquiry into fake accounts case where Abdul Ghani Majeed and seven others made a plea bargain of Rs10.6 billion.

Local channel quoted NAB sources that one of the 28 inquiries in the fake accounts case is underway in Sindh government and steel mills lands case. Seven NAB detainees requested a plea bargain which was approved.

Accused assured to return Rs10.66 billion while also returning 266.175 acres of land to Sindh government and steel mills through NAB.

Main accused involved are Abdul Ghani Majeed, Hammad Shahid, Tariq Baig, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Tauseef, Mohammad Amir and Siraj Shahid.

Earlier, The National Accountability (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 2.12 billion in the fake accounts case against erstwhile president Asif Ali Zardari, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog has succeeded in Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh transmission funds corruption cases as the plea bargain request of officers of both companies – Asif Mehmood and Arif – has been accepted.

The anti-graft agency has maintained that the final petition for plea bargain will be submitted in the accountability court. The suspects – along with the Sindh officials – were involved in corruption through fake auctions, the NAB said.