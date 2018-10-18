NAB rejects Shehbaz’s allegations

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Javed Iqbal has rejected the Shehbaz Sharif allegations that the anti watch-dog and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are targeting specific individuals on the political basis.

This he said that during his one-day visit to NAB’s Lahore after the PML-N president hurled allegations that PTI and NAB are in unholy alliance and targeting political alliance on the name of accountability.

NAB chairman said that the foremost priority of the NAB is to take all mega-corruption cases to their logical ends and adding that NAB does not believe in revenge tactics.

He also took notice of handcuffing of aged faculty members of Punjab University. He suspended NAB’s Lahore additional director Mohammad Rafi in the light of the report constituted by inquiry committee.

NAB chairman also reviewed progress reports on various cases.

Advertisements