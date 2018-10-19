NAB seeks details of Aleem Khan’s assets UK govt

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the authorities in the United Kingdom to seek the asset details of Punjab’s senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

According to media reports, the NAB has written to the UK authorities about details of assets owned by Aleem Khan. The NAB official has added that the PTI leader had provided details of assets abroad during investigations, however, the British authorities have been asked to verify the claims of the minister.

Punjab Senior Minister has appeared before NAB officials for multiple times regarding his offshore company.

Report added that NAB also received the record of his tax returns, remittances and bank transactions from the Federal Board of Revenue and the State Bank of Pakistan, however, the investigations have been intensified now.

According to political commentators, Aleem Khan was the front-runner for the slot of chief minister Punjab; however, the ongoing NAB probe hindered his appointment.

Aleem Khan denies involvement in any sort of wrongdoing regarding his business entities.

