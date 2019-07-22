NAB seeks extension in Asif Zardari’s physical remand

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will seek extension in physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari from an accountability court for further investigation into the fake bank accounts case, on Monday.

On the other hand, Faryal Talpur’s physical remand has been extended till August 6 for further interrogation into the same case.

On July 15, an accountability court in Islamabad extended the physical remand of Zardari for 14 days in the Park Lane case.

The National Accountability Bureau arrested Mr Zardari in the Park Lane case on July 1 while he was already in custody with the bureau’s Rawalpindi directorate in connection with the fake accounts case. In the Park Lane case, the court directed the NAB to produce him on July 29.

On June 10, Asif Ali Zardari had surrendered himself to a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after IHC rejected his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.

Following the refusal of bail, a team of anti-corruption watchdog accompanied by police personnel had reached the residence of PPP co-chairman and arrested him. Asif Zardari was taken to NAB office in Rawalpindi where he was shifted to cell no 2.

NAB is conducting investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.