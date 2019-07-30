NAB sends legal notice to PSP’s Mustafa Kamal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sent a legal notice to Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal for using inappropriate language against the institution, on Tuesday.

NAB in its statement said, “NAB to approach the court for legal action against Mustafa Kamal.”

It further said, the PSP chairman needs to tender an apology over his remarks made two days ago regarding the institution.

The statement added, NAB will investigate the amount of Rs300 billion that was to be used for development work in Karachi. “Despite the allocated of this huge amount for development in the city, the metropolis’s problems stand as it is. If this amount was spent on the development of the city then what projects were the money spent on and whether the projects were completed or not.”

“NAB is a national institution which is working on eliminating corruption from the country. A person who is the former mayor of Karachi, against whom there are already corruption references by NAB, should not be using inappropriate language against NAB and its officers. NAB strongly condemns this action. NAB recommends the former Karachi mayor instead of wasting energy to criticise NAB and its officials, use that energy to defend himself against the references filed against him,” it added.