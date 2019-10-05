NAB sends notice to widow in Benami property case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: After Benami accounts, a case of Benami property has surfaced on which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sent a notice to the widow of Shah Faisal Colony.

According to media, the woman and her family were upset over the notice sent by NAB.

Anti-graft watchdog asserted that the woman has a plot of 320 yards in a costly area which was obtained by doing china cutting on the land in Kidney Hill Park.

The plot was allotted during the era of former DG Parks Liaquat QaimKhani, informed by the NAB.

The widow expressed that the NAB has called her to Islamabad office but the plot does not belong to her. “I do not even have the rent to go to Islamabad and I live with my brother.

If NAB has to ask something, then they should pay the rent for my travelling”, she expressed.