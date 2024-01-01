NAB should investigate wheat crisis in Punjab: Asad Qaiser

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser says farmers are in miserable condition in Punjab and it is utter failure of the provincial government.

Talking to media in Lahore, senior PTI leader said that NAB should hold an inquiry of the prevailing wheat crisis in Punjab.

“Punjab has become a police state. PTI won the Feb 8 elections across the country including Lahore but those who counted the ballots were more important than those who cast the votes,” Qaiser said.

The senior politician demanded that the detained PTI workers and leaders must be released immediately.

“The May 9 was an orchestrated drama and the people of Pakistan buried it on Feb 8 with the power of ballot,” he said.

He added that they will safeguard the constitution of Pakistan and will visit Karachi soon to meet the media and other stakeholders.

The former NA speaker said that all the culprits of May 9 vandalism would be punished according to the law.

The senior PTI leader said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government isn’t getting funds from the centre.