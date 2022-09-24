NAB starts inquiry into alleged malfeasance in BRT

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau Saturday started an inquiry into the alleged malfeasance and irregularities in the mega project BRT project. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also seeks details of the preliminary draft of BRT, changes and agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB). The National Accounts Bureau has requested all records of BRT from the Additional Chief Secretary, said an official letter of the NAB issued here.

From 2013 to 2022, NAB has also requested a copy of the preliminary and final reports prepared by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. NAB has also asked the Asian Development Bank for details of the amount received in free facility, project loan and other items. The NAB has also asked to submit a complete record of BRT buses, list of all employees, details of all resources including salaries. The NAB instructed the concerned quarters to provide records to National Accounts Bureau as soon as possible

NBA seeks complete record of pre-feasibility and feasibility, donors agencies loans and others, selection of Consultants including payments made to them and their submitted reports.

The concerned quarters have been told to submit record of the working papers, initial and final reports made by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding BRT Project since 2013-2022, including complete record of PC-I of BRT Project, original and revised, minutes of the meetings of Technical Committee Meetings wherein administrative and technical approval technical sanctions solicited and approved, complete minutes of PDWP and ECNEC meetings including the annexures, supporting documents and descending notes, complete record of loan agreement, project agreement and any other agreement signed by the KP government with donors regarding the BRT project.

The letter asked for a complete record of project Implementation Unit (PIU), Project Monitoring Unit (PMU), Project Steering Committee (PSC) and the list of officers including heads attached with BRT Project and list of vehicles funds and other resources allocated and approved. (APP)