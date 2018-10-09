NAB starts investigation against Shehbaz Sharif for holding assets beyond declare source of income

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated a probe against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Shehbaz Sharif for holding assets beyond declared source of income.

According to private news channel report, NAB has questioned the former Punjab chief minister about his assets.

Reports added that Shehbaz’s children may be summoned by the bureau in light of the politician’s statement.

Salman Shahbaz is due to appear before the NAB on October 10 (tomorrow). Several transactions in different accounts of Salman are being probed. He has been summoned to record an initial statement in the same regard, sources said.

Shehbaz was arrested on October 5 in the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme case, when he appeared before NAB to record his statement in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case.

According to sources, Shehbaz was arrested after Fawad Hasan Fawad, the then implementation secretary, told NAB that he carried out corrupt activities in projects in Punjab on orders from Shehbaz, who was the chief minister then. NAB had also received information from Fawad Hasan’s laptop, from which data was retrieved after his arrest.

