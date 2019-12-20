NAB summons Bilawal Bhutto in fake accounts case on Dec 24

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on December 24 in fake accounts case.

According to Dunya News, the anti-graft watchdog summoned Bilawal Bhutto in Opal-225 – a joint venture of Zardari Group Ltd.In 2009, Bilawal Bhutto and his father, Asif Ali Zardari, became shareholders of the company.

The statement issued by Chairman PPP Spokesman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar confirmed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a notice from the NAB.

He said that the Chief Justice cleared PPP Chairman and announced him innocent in the case. “The government is targeting political opposition through NAB”, he expressed, adding that they are just trying to harass Bilawal.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar further said that the anti-graft watchdog should explain why corruption cases against government members and minister are pending, and how many notices have been issued against them. “The NAB is only targeting the opposition members”.

On Dec 9, eighth references were filed in an Islamabad’s accountability court in fake accounts case and 20 suspects have been nominated in it including Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ahsan.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has stated in the reference that embezzlements worth billions were committed in loans of Sindh Bank.

The suspects have been accused of granting Rs29 billion loan to Omni Group out of which Rs25 billion is still outstanding. Omni company was registered in name of six persons.

It has further been stated in the reference that Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ahsan remained Sindh Bank’s presidents as well. Both the accused are under judicial remand. The reference has been forwarded to the registrar office for scrutiny.