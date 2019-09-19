NAB summons CM Murad Ali Shah on September 24

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah to appear before it on September 24 in Rawalpindi office for the probe in cases related to Dadu and Thatta Sugar Mills and others.

Yesterday, the NAB has also sent a questionnaire to the CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

On September 17, Shah was asked to appear before accountability bureau’s Karachi chapter, at 11:00 am in the aforesaid cases, but he skipped the appearance.

Earlier, in March this year, Murad had appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi in the fake bank accounts case.

A six-member team of the bureau grilled him for over one and a half hour.