NAB summons former premier Abbasi in LNG case today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasiin the LNG case, on Thursday (today).

According to reports, Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Abbasi, earlier, has presented himself on different occasions before the NAB in the same case. Abbasi as a petroleum minister inked a deal with Qatar over the import of LNG gas.

Abbasi is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. He is also named in the Exit Control List (ECL).