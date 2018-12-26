NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz today in Saaf Pani scam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz, to appear before it in assets beyond means case and Saaf Pani scam on Wednesday (today).

According to local news channel report, Hamza Shehbaz has been asked to appear before the NAB officials in Lahore today, in a case pertaining to owing assets beyond their known sources of income.

Punjab assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz is alleged in another case pertaining to financial irregularities in the Saaf Pani Company.

He also had recorded his statement with the bureau on the charges against him.

Earlier this month, officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had offloaded leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz from a foreign airline’s flight at Lahore airport.