NAB summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday again summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to appear for an inquiry regarding Toshakhana case on June 23.

This is not the first time that the NAB summoned the PTI chief for the same inquiry. He was previously summoned on June 21, but due to some reasons, he was unable to attend and submitted a written reply through Barrister Gohar.

According to the previous notice, the PTI chief was directed to appear in Islamabad on June 21 along with all the relevant records related to the case. However, the PTI chairman clarified in his written reply to the NAB that he could not appear on the designated date.