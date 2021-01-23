NAB summons JUI-F chief Fazl’s son-in-law in assets beyond means case

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Authority Peshawar has summoned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman’ son-in-law Fayaz Ali, on Saturday.

The NAB Peshawar has summoned Fayaz Ali on January 28 for inquiry in assets beyond means case against JUI-F supremo Fazlur Rehman. Fayaz Ali is the son of former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali. The NAB Peshawar has already summoned many people in assets beyond means case against Fazl.

Fayaz father, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali rejected the allegations and notices of the NAB. He said all the assets of his sons were legal and they have all proofs regarding this.

Ghulam Ali said in 2001 a fake reference of Rs320million had been made against him and he had to spend two years in jail for no reason and was acquitted of all charges after nine years.

He said his sons are businessmen and paying all their taxes on time. It may be noted that in 20029, Accountability Court and High Court have acquitted Ghulam Ali and his sons due to the lack of evidence against them.

The NAB is tightening the noose around Maulana Fazl who is spearheading opposition parties anti-government campaign.

The NAB Peshawar had also summoned Fazl at many occasions but Fazl refused to appear before the NAB and even he and his party threatened NAB and accused the anti-graft body to be a tool of the rulers to lash political vendetta on its opponents.