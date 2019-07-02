NAB summons PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal in Sports City Project case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal for investigating him on Wednesday in his alleged involvement in misappropriation of government funds in the Narowal Sports City Complex.

According to the NAB Rawalpindi notification, the anti-corruption watchdog has ordered the senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to appear before its interrogation team in the bureau’s headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Ahsan Iqbal has been accused of illegally initiating the project of Rs3 billion in Narowal and causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Furthermore, it has been revealed the in the construction of the Sports City, the Pakistan Sports Board has exceeded from its authority.