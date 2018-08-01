NAB summons PML-N’s Amir Muqam on August 2

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Amir Muqam has been summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 2 in relation to corruption allegations.

The provincial president of PML-N, Amir Muqam is accused of owning assets disproportionate to means of income and an investigation is underway against Muqam.

Earlier in July, the PML-N leader had asked for more time to appear before the anti-graft body. He had informed NAB that he was unable to appear before it due to his engagements pertaining to his election campaign.

NAB has accused Muqam of purchasing properties in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar. According to NAB, the accused also purchased agricultural land in Swat, Shangla, and Peshawar.

Muqam was first summoned to appear before NAB on July 12, however, he remained absent. The bureau then summoned him for the second time today.

