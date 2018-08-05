NAB summons Saad Rafique, brother in Paragon housing scam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in the Paragon housing scheme scam.

The former Railways minister has been ordered to appeared before NAB Lahore on August 15. His brother, Salman Rafique, served a former advisor for health in Punjab.

Both brothers will be questioned over the Paragon housing scheme scam. They have also been ordered to bring complete record of the housing scheme.

Salman Rafique has previously appeared before the anti-graft watchdog over alleged embezzlement and misconduct in the Punjab Health Department.

Former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif is also facing several corruption investigations including Punjab companies scandal and has been summoned again on August 20.

Advertisements