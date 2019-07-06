NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in LWMC case on July 12

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on July 12 in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) corruption case.

According to local news channel report, the NAB Lahore handed over a questionnaire to Shehbaz Sharif comprising seven questions.

The opposition leader has been asked why the summary of the company’s formation was approved without consulting the finance and law departments, and why the LWMC was made when another department was already performing the duties.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif has been asked why the contract was awarded without completing the official requirements.