NAB tightens noose around Buzdar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into appointment and transfers of government officials during tenure of former Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar.

Media reports said the Lahore accountability watchdog has launched the inquiry into appointment and transfers of government officials during Buzdar’s tenure and sought ‘complete records’ from Services Secretary.

It claimed that allegations regarding bribery of millions of rupees for appointments and transfers were reported during the Usman Buzdar’s tenure. Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi and former Principal Secretary Tahir Khursheed were also allegedly involved in the case, reports added. (INP)