NAB to challenge Shahbaz Sharif’s bail verdict in SC

LAHORE (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has decided to approach Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) three member bench’s verdict of granting bail to Shahbaz Sharif in a case of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering.

The decision has finally been taken after the LHC has issued a detailed verdict of said accused bail. The NAB’s prosecution team has initiated to prepare an appeal, keeping in view the over-sighted or ignored facts.

NAB has clarified that the Bureau was a national institution which performed its duties under lawful parameters for interest of nation and the country, as well, by setting aside any kind of pressure and pressings.