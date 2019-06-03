NAB to continue indiscriminate accountability process against corrupt elements: Javed Iqbal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Javed Iqbal has said that the anti-corruption watchdog will continue the indiscriminate accountability process against the corrupt elements.

In a statement on Monday, Javed Iqbal that NAB is neutral department and adding that business community, non-government employees should fearlessly continue their work.

Justice Javed said that NAB is responsible for check n balance in government offices and public fund related matters.

NAB is not against those working for the betterment of the country’s economy, he continued.