NAB to present PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal in court today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will produce former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal before the accountability court for alleged corruption in multi-billion sports city project in Narowal today (Tuesday).

According to details, the officials of anti-corruption watchdog will request the court for Ahsan Iqbal’s physical remand.

On Monday, NAB had arrested Ahsan Iqbal over his involvement in embezzlement of Narowal sports city project funds.

The anti-graft watchdog body alleged that Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs 3 billion in Narowal; causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.

NAB claimed to have received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion, which was a violation of rules and had incurred heavy losses to the national exchequer.